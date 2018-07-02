Golden Boy MMA signs UFC legends Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz with plans to book trilogy fight

The first foray of Hall of Fame boxer Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Promotions into the sport of mixed martial arts will rely on a heavy dose of nostalgia.

After months of speculation from all the parties involved, Golden Boy confirmed to ESPN on Monday it has signed promotional agreements with UFC legends Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz to rekindle their rivalry in a third bout in 2018, with a date and location still to be finalized.

The pay-per-view bout between will be promoted under the Golden Boy banner and mark the first meeting between the bitter rivals and UFC Hall of Famers since Liddell (21-8) knocked Ortiz out in their 2006 rematch at UFC 66 to defend his light heavyweight title.

"I'm proud to announce we've signed a deal for the fight between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz," De La Hoya said in a statement to ESPN. "This will be huge for sports fans around the world. Ortiz and Liddell are two of the most recognized fighters in MMA history. They are legends in the sport.

"Everyone remembers their rivalry helped put the sport on the map, and we're excited to host the next and final chapter of this historic rivalry."

While the third meeting between the two is sure to garner attention, the interest should be more of the car-wreck and circus variety considering the ages and current form of both fighters.

The 43-year-old Ortiz (19-12-1), who also lost his first against Liddell by knockout in 2004, has been much more active in recent years, going 3-1 with Bellator MMA after his UFC career concluded in 2012. In his most recent bout, Ortiz recorded a first-round submission of Chael Sonnen in his January 2017 retirement fight.

Liddell, 48, is much more of a question mark. He hasn't fought sine 2010 when UFC and president Dana White, a close friend of "The Iceman," urged him to retired following three straight knockout defeats. Following his 2006 win over Ortiz in their rematch, Liddell closed his career with a record of 1-5.

"It feels great to sign a deal, to be honest with you. It's as exciting as I knew it would be," Liddell said. "Golden Boy offers something different. We're partners in this. And I never get sick of punching Tito."

Although details were few, Liddell told ESPN the fight will take place in a cage and likely be contested at 205 pounds, where both fighters enjoyed their greatest success. Liddell made four defenses of the UFC's 205-pound title between 2005-07. Ortiz won the same title in 2000 and made five defenses before losing the belt to Randy Couture in 2003.

"I'm only interested in fighting Chuck at this time," said Ortiz, who has already started training again. "If anything, the rivalry is worse than it ever was. This isn't made for TV. This is as real as it gets."