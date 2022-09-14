Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, has signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League. Ali Walsh, 24, will begin as an amateur but will train to join the professional ranks in 2023.

In 2020, Ali Walsh began his fighting career by training at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas. He will make his PFL debut on the undercard of the 2022 PFL World Championship.

In a statement, Ali Walsh said he wants to live up to the legacy that his grandfather and brother, professional boxer Nico Ali Walsh, have laid out before him.

"I want to thank Professional Fighters League for their support and confidence in me. I can't wait to enter the PFL SmartCage," Ali Walsh's statement read. "I have a legacy to live up to, a legacy that my grandfather began, that my brother and I continue, I chose to continue that legacy here in the Professional Fighters League. My one and only goal is to one day become a PFL World Champion."

Before venturing into the world of mixed martial arts, Ali Walsh was a star high school football player at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The 2015 Gatorade Player of the Year in Nevada, Ali Walsh was a three-star recruit and the No. 8 player in the state in the 2017 signing class, according to the 247Sports rankings.

Ali Walsh began his career at Cal before transferring to UNLV ahead of the 2019 season.