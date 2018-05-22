Greg Hardy eyes big-name UFC fights, including Brock Lesnar and Francis Ngannou

On June 12 as part of the UFC's Tuesday Night Contender Series, embattled ex-NFL defensive end Greg Hardy will take on Austen Lane. Should Hardy, who's trying to repair his image following run-ins with the law over domestic violence during his brief NFL career, impress officials during the fight, then he could likely earn himself a UFC contract.

We won't know until then whether Hardy will receive that lucrative contract and a shot at personal and professional redemption, but if he does, he already has some potential big-time opponents in mind. As a matter of fact, Hardy envisions himself inside the Octagon competing against two heavy-hitters that will be squaring off with one another at UFC 226 on July 7 in Las Vegas.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

"I think Francis [Ngannou] or Derrick [Lewis]," Hardy told CBS Sports. "It would be a heavyweight collision. Those guys are skilled, everybody says they are just punchers, but I know those guys have a lot of skills. I know they've been working hard since the last time they fought because of the ridicule that they have gotten, so I just feel like by the time I get there it will be a hell of a fight."

Given the name value Hardy brings to the table and the notoriety both Ngannou and Lewis have earned for themselves during their fighting careers, there's little doubt both matchups would draw a lot of attention and intrigue. Although, if it were up to Hardy's American Top Team coach Din Thomas, a clash with Ngannou may be his choice. Thomas recently admitted that his fighter is just a more athletic version of the last man to challenge for the UFC heavyweight championship unsuccessfully against Stipe Miocic.

"A more athletic version, but a less experienced version," Thomas told CBS Sports when comparing Hardy to Ngannou. "You know, Francis got a good two-three years on him, but he's not the athlete Greg is, I can attest to that. I've never worked out with Francis, but I've worked out with a lot of guys and I've worked out with Greg and I can't imagine him being anywhere near the athlete Greg is."

In addition to potential fights with those two active UFC heavyweights in Ngannou and Lewis, Hardy also revealed to CBS Sports that he'd like to step into the cage against former heavyweight champion and current WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar. With Lesnar rumored to be returning to the promotion possibly some time in 2018, it's certainly a possibility down the road should Hardy get his UFC career started. While Thomas compared Hardy to Ngannou, the coach believes that the former NFL star is actually the best possible opponent for a returning Lesnar.

"The only fight that kind of makes sense for Brock Lesnar is Greg Hardy," Thomas said with a laugh. "Which is, in my opinion, not a great fight for Greg at the moment, but maybe in a year or two. Bring it."

Without a doubt, there are some pretty interesting options on the table. But for any of them to come to fruition, Hardy must first catch the attention of the UFC brass during his showing on June 12.