Greg Hardy knocks out foe in just 17 seconds on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series

Greg Hardy remains a force to be reckoned with in the heavyweight division as he continues to develop as a fighter. Hardy, fighting on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series for the second time this summer, made even quicker work of his second foe, Tebaris Gordon, by knocking him out in just 17 seconds. Hardy and Gordon exchanged heavy right hands briefly before Hardy was able to land a knee to the body. Then once he was pressed against the cage, Hardy landed the final blow to Gordon's temple that sent him face down on the canvas.

Hardy won his first fight earlier this summer against Austen Lane with a 57-second knockout.

"I think I sent a message, yes ma'am, I'm here for business," Hardy said after the win. "Honestly, I was in the zone, I was just gonna keep punching till Herb [Dean] pulled me off. I wanted to send a message today and the message is: whenever you want it. Put me in there and I'll prove it every single time. I'm not here to nitpick, I'm not here to steal anything, I'm gonna earn every single cent."

Hardy may think he's ready for the big time and a step up in competition, but still with just over a minute of professional experience under his belt, UFC president Dana White still wants him to develop more before they put him on a card.

"I said to him, 'How's your wrestling because nobody's going to stand with you from here on out,'" White said. "We got nothing but time, he needs to get some more work in."

With the final card of White's Tuesday Night Contender Series wrapping up on Tuesday, that likely means Hardy will be back next summer to gain more experience before he gets the call he is hoping for from his boss.