Derrick Lewis found himself in hot water with authorities, but it is not expected to keep him out of a planned UFC Fight Night main event on Saturday. Lewis was recently arrested after allegedly driving more than double the speed limit in his hometown of Houston.

Lewis was arrested last Wednesday in Texas on suspicion of misdemeanor reckless driving, according to Harris County court records obtained by ESPN. Lewis allegedly "unlawfully and recklessly" drove his car in "willful and wanton disregard for the safety of persons and property, by driving at a high rate of speed, and changing lanes in an unsafe manner." The UFC heavyweight contender was allegedly driving 136 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone in a red Lamborghini, according to ABC 13.

Lewis is scheduled to headline a UFC Fight Night main event in Sao Paulo on Saturday against Jailton Almeida. The bout is not in jeopardy. Lewis was reportedly given a $100 personal recognizance bond and released from custody the same day, per ABC 13. The fighter spoke with CBS Sports on Tuesday before news of his arrest spread.

Lewis is a fan-favorite fighter who holds the UFC record for most knockouts with 14. He is coming off a highlight-reel stoppage of Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291 in July and agreed to replace Curtis Blaydes on short notice against Almeida. Lewis has twice challenged for UFC gold, fighting Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight championship and Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title.