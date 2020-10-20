After suffering a brutal loss to then-featherweight champion Max Holloway, Brian Ortega was kept out of the UFC Octagon for nearly two years until this past weekend when he faced "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung. Jung's recent hot streak and the combination of Ortega's rust and perceived flaws saw Ortega enter the cage as an underdog at the betting window.

What almost no one was expecting from the UFC Fight Night main event was a tactical striking battle that was dominated by Ortega, who had clearly taken his time on the sidelines to learn and grow as a fighter. But what were the exact steps Ortega took to up his game and shut down The Korean Zombie?

Morning Kombat's Luke Thomas broke it all down, and there were five key points that drove Ortega to his impressive showing:

Maintaining an advantageous range Using motion and tempo to disguise his offense Diversified his targets and weapons Took calculated risks without brawling Mixed inside and outside

Check out Thomas' full Morning Kombat: Dissected video below to pick up what all those key changes mean, including film breakdown and analysis of a career-best performance that may have put Ortega in line for another shot at the featherweight title.