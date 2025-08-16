The main event of the UFC 319 fight card is on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET in Chicago and features Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight title fight. Du Plessis (23-2) is from South Africa and last fought Sean Strickland in February 2025, winning by unanimous decision. Chimaev (14-0) is from the United Arab Emirates and secured a submission victory over Robert Whittaker in October 2024.

Chimaev enters as the favorite at -258 (risk $258 to win $100), while Du Plessis is the underdog at +210 in the latest Du Plessis vs. Chimaev odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for the massive fight card can read more below, along with a preview of UFC 319.

Betting on UFC Fight Night

As well as being a -258 money-line favorite, Khamzat Chimaev is a -800 favorite to win via submission, with the over 3.5 rounds listed at +145. Du Plessis is coming off a successful title defense and has won nine fights by TKO/KO. His average fight time is 12:21, while Chimaev's average fight time is seven minutes lower at 5:01.

The lead-up to the main event is Lerone Murphy of England and Aaron Pico of the United States battling in a featherweight bout. Pico (13-4) is a -175 favorite, while Murphy (16-0-1) is a +145 underdog. Despite being an underdog, Murphy won four straight fights with a unanimous decision.

The biggest favorite on the entire UFC Fight Night card is Baisangur Susurkaev (-850) over Eric Nolan (+550) in a middleweight fight in the prelims. The entire card consists of 12 bouts, with five of them on the main card.

