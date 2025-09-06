The UFC Fight Night main card features Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho squaring off in a middleweight bout on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET in Paris, France. Imavov enters this fight with a 16-4 record, with Borralho logging a 17-1 record. The co-main event has Benoit Saint Denis (14-3) facing off against No. 15 Mauricio Ruffy in a lightweight fight.

Borralho enters as the favorite at -130 (risk $130 to win $100), while Imavov is the underdog at +110 in the latest Imavov vs Borralho odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for the massive fight card can read more below, along with a preview of UFC Fight Night.

Sportsbook offers

Here are the top sportsbook promos for new users ahead of UFC Fight Night.

The latest FanDuel promo code and bet365 bonus code all offer users $300 in bonus bets when they make an initial wager of $5 or more. Only FanDuel is requiring users to win their first wager in order to secure those bonus funds. The latest DraftKings promo code offers users $300 in bonus bets instantly + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Both the BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code provide bonus bets, but only if your first bet loses. New users at Fanatics have the ability to get $100 in FanCash along with $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash on every football Game Day from Aug. 23 to October. Meanwhile, the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code has gone away from bonus bets, offering users 20 100% profit boosts when they wager $1 or more with the sportsbook instead.

Betting on UFC Fight Night

Imavov goes into this fight as the +110 underdog. He has gone unbeaten in his last five fights (4-0, 1 NC) and is coming off a TKO victory over Israel Adesyana back in February. Two of his last three wins have come via knockout.

Another fight on the main card is Bolaji Oki of Belgium facing off against Mason Jones from Scotland in a lightweight fight. Oki has a 10-2 record, with Jones logging a 12-2 record. Jones enters this fight as the -135 favorite.

Another favorite on the UFC Fight Night card is Axel Sola (-135) over Rhys McKee in a welterweight fight on the main card. The UFC Fight Night main card and prelims feature 14 total fights. Bet UFC at DraftKings and get $300 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.