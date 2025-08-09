UFC Fight Night takes place on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET from UFC Apex in Las Vegas with a headliner of Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight bout. Dolidze (15-3) hails from the country of Georgia and last fought in March 2025, when he defeated Marvin Vettori. Hernandez (14-2), from the United States, was victorious over Brendan Allen in his last fight six months ago. Dolidze, at 6-foot2, has a two-inch height advantage over his challenger, while both weigh in at 186 pounds.

Hernandez enters as the favorite at -355 (risk $355 to win $100), while Dolidze is the underdog at +280 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for the massive fight card can read more below, along with a preview of UFC Fight Night.

Sportsbook offers

Here are the top sportsbook promos for new users ahead of UFC Fight Night.

The latest FanDuel promo code and bet365 bonus code all offer users $150 in bonus bets when they make an initial wager of $5 or more. Only FanDuel is requiring users to win their first wager in order to secure those bonus funds. The latest DraftKings promo code offers users $200 in bonus bets instantly + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

The latest BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code also offer bonus bets, but in a different way. BetMGM will cover a user's first bet with up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but users must wager at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount. Fanatics is covering up to $1,000 in FanCash, but users must wager $100 per day for 10 consecutive days to be eligible for the full $1,000.

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code has gone away from bonus bets, offering users ten100% profit boosts when they wager $1 or more with the sportsbook instead.

Betting on UFC Fight Night

In addition to being a -355 money line favorite, Anthony Hernandez is a -5.5 (-195) point favorite over Roman Dolidze with the Over 3.5 rounds listed at -130. Dolidze has knocked out 53% of his opponents while Hernandez has forced 57% of his combatants into submission. With an average fight time of 12:24, Dolidze is in the ring nearly three minutes longer on average than Hernandez.

The lead-up fight to the main event is a lightweight bout between Steve Erceg of Australia and Ode' Osbourne of Jamaica. Erceg (12-4) is a -575 favorite, while Osbourne (13-8) is a +425 underdog. Despite being a large favorite in this bantamweight bout, the Australian enters off three straight losses dating back to May 2024.

The biggest favorite on the entire UFC Fight Night card is Elijah Smith (-700) over Toshiomi Kazama (+500) in a bantamweight fight in the prelims. The entire card consists of 12 bouts, six on both the main card and the undercard. Bet UFC at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.