Tatsuro Taira and Hyunsung Park headline UFC Fight Night on Saturday, Aug. 2, in a flyweight bout that was originally scheduled to be a fight between Taira and Amir Albazi. Albazi had to withdraw from the bout due to an injury. There have been several withdrawals from this event, with Andre Lima, Torrez Finney and Francis Marshall all removing themselves due to injuries.

UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Park Preview

Taira won the first 16 fights of his career before suffering a loss via decision to Brandon Royval in October 2024. The Japanese fighter has been a submission specialist so far in his career, with seven of his 16 victories coming via submission. Park is 10-0 in his career and has won five of his fights via submission, so this could be an interesting contest where both fighters try to secure a hold on each other. Park won his most recent bout via submission against Carlos Hernandez in May 2025.

There are two lightweight bouts on the main card, with Mateusz Rebecki facing Chris Duncan and Elves Brene taking on Esteban Ribovics. Karol Rosa and Nora Cornelle are squaring off in a women's bantamweight bout and Piera Rodriguez and Ketlen Souza in a women's strawweight match on the undercard.

