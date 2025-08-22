UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Zhang features Johnny Walker facing Zhang Mingyang in a light heavyweight bout on Saturday morning at 6 a.m. ET in Shanghai. Walker heads into the UFC Fight Night card with a 21-9 record, but he is coming off a KO loss to Volkan Oezdemir in June 2024. Meanwhile, Zhang owns a 19-6 record and defeated Anthony Smith via knockout in April.

Zhang enters as the favorite at -380 (risk $380 to win $100), while Walker is the underdog at +300 in the latest Walker vs. Zhang odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for the massive fight card can read more below, along with a preview of UFC Fight Night.

Betting on UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Zhang

Zhang, who is the -380 favorite, has won four straight fights by knockout. Each fight has ended in the first round. His average fight time is 3:02 with a striking accuracy of 64%.

The co-main event between Brian Ortega (16-4) and Aljamain Sterling (24-5) in a featherweight bout was cancelled on Friday night due to a weight issue with Ortega, but it was quickly announced that they will instead meet in a 153-pound catchweight. It was a last-minute agreement to keep the fight on the card. Sterling is the heavy -485 favorite, while Ortega is the +370 underdog.

An additional favorite on the card is Sergei Pavlovich of Russia (-250) against Waldo Cortes Acosta from the Dominican Republic (+205) on the main card. The UFC Fight Night main card and prelims feature 12 total fights. Bet UFC at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

