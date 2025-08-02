UFC Fight Night takes place on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with a headliner of #6 Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyunsung Park in a flyweight bout. Taira (16-1) hails from Japan and last fought in October 2024, when he lost a decision to Brandon Royval. The undefeated Park (10-0) is a native of South Korea and overcame a 17-month layoff to defeat Carlos Hernandez on May 17th. Both fighters stand at 5-foot-7 and weigh in at 125.5 pounds.

Taira enters as the favorite at -355 (risk $355 to win $100), while Park is the underdog at +279 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Park odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for the massive fight card can read more below, along with a preview of UFC Fight Night.

Sportsbook offers

Here are the top sportsbook promos for new users ahead of UFC Fight Night.

The latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code, and bet365 bonus code all offer users $150 in bonus bets when they make an initial wager of $5 or more. Only FanDuel is requiring users to win their first wager in order to secure those bonus funds.

The latest BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code also offer bonus bets, but in a different way. BetMGM will cover a user's first bet with up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but users must wager at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount. Fanatics is covering up to $1,000 in FanCash, but users must wager $100 per day for 10 consecutive days to be eligible for the full $1,000.

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code has gone away from bonus bets, offering users ten100% profit boosts when they wager $1 or more with the sportsbook instead.

Betting on UFC Fight Night

In addition to being a -355 money line favorite, Tatsuro Taira is a -5.5 (-195) point favorite over Hyunsung Park with the Over 3.5 rounds listed at -105. The longer the fight goes, the better it might be for Taira as 25% of his wins have come via decision vs. 10% for Park. The average fight time for the Japanese fighter is 11:48 vs. 6:19 for his South Korean opponent.

The lead-up fight to the main event is a lightweight bout between Mateusz Rebecki of Poland and Chris Duncan of Scotland. Rebecki (20-2) is a -218 favorite, while Duncan (13-2) is a +180 underdog. Per the oddsmakers, the fight isn't expected to last long, with the over/under rounds at 1.5 (Over -175, Under -135). Approximately 80% of fights combined among the two competitors have ended in knockout or submission.

The biggest favorite on the entire UFC Fight Night card is Austin Bashi (-625) over John Yannis (+490), who is making his UFC debut, in the prelims. The entire card consists of 12 bouts, six on both the main card and the undercard. Bet UFC at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets instantly:

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.