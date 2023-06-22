Ilia Topuria is the new kid on the block that everyone is talking about. A newcomer in the UFC featherweight top 10, Topuria is turning heads with four straight stoppages that have earned him a bad-boy reputation inside the cage. An impressive showing against veteran Josh Emmett could elevate Topuria from fringe contender to king of the mountain.

Emmett vs. Topuria headlines UFC Fight Night in Jacksonville on Saturday. Topuria is certain that a showcase against Emmett will secure him the next UFC featherweight title shot. He will have a strong case among the current class of contenders if Volkanovski defeats Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290. A Volkanovski vs. Topuria matchup -- assuming each man wins their next fight -- would be the only fresh fight for Volkanovski against a top-nine opponent coming off a win.

"What's going to happen is that I'm the next guy in line," Topuria told CBS Sports. "Once I shine on Saturday night, I'm going to beat Josh Emmett and I'm the next guy in line without any doubt. Who else deserves to fight for the championship more than me?"

Check out the full interview with Ilia Topuria below.

Topuria was complimentary of Volkanovski's skills but described the featherweight champion, seemingly in the prime of his career, as the banner carrier of a generation that is slowing phasing out.

"He doesn't really have many weaknesses. That's why he's one of the best fighters in the world. But I know that he can't match my level of skill inside the cage," Topuria said. "As always, the new generation always brings something new. The level of my fight game is much better than his. This is the way I feel."

Topuria turned heads with a one-sided drubbing of Bryce Mitchell in December, improving to 13-0 at age 26. He is every promoter's dream: a young, confident, highlight-reel fighter who represents two countries and speaks several languages. A marquee win over Emmett is exactly what the UFC needs to establish a believable pay-per-view headliner. The newfound attention is not lost on the Spanish fighter of Georgian descent as he reaches for the brass ring.

"I really feel that especially after my last fight. When I beat Bryce Mitchell, it started to become more huge," Topuria said. "I feel good about that."