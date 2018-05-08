In This Corner Podcast: Amanda Nunes talks UFC 224, King Mo previews the Grand Prix
The Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix continues, and Nunes looks to defend her title in Brazil
In this episode: Brian Campbell welcomes Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal and Ryan Bader ahead of their Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix first round matchup on Saturday. The guys also preview UFC 224 from Brazil, including an interview with women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. King Mo also shares his take on whether teammate Colby Covington is going too far in his trolling and who is the potential Kryptonite to Cris "Cyborg" Justino's road to retiring as the greatest female fighter in history.
