In This Corner Podcast: Breaking down the Khabib vs. McGregor chaos at UFC 229
The guys take an in-depth look at the madness that was UFC 229 in Las Vegas
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal address the fallout following a nasty brawl which marred Khabib Nurmagomedov's victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. Who is most at fault for the melee that took place both inside and outside of the Octagon? What awaits in the future for both fighters that took part in the main event? Is Nurmagomedov the new pound-for-pound king after his dominant victory over McGregor? The guys break down all that and more, including breakout performances from lightweight Tony Ferguson and heavyweight Derrick Lewis. In addition to a comprehensive UFC 229 review, King Mo handicaps this weekend's Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix semifinal bouts featuring Matt Mitrione squaring off with Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko taking on Chael Sonnen.
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @KingMoFH
-
UFC pound for pound ranks: Khabib rises
'The Eagle' has landed at the top spot of our list following his demolition of Conor McGre...
-
Report: Cormier-Lewis talks for UFC 230
A massive heavyweight title main event is being discussed for UFC 230
-
Fallout from the UFC 229 brawl
Chaos broke out after the McGregor-Khabib main event, and here's what we know
-
UFC 230 fight card, rumors, main event
The card for UFC 230 is coming together as Nov. 3 approaches
-
Complete guide to UFC 229 pay-per-view
Everything you need to know ahead of the McGregor-Khabib PPV from Las Vegas
-
Is this actually what UFC wants to be?
How a hallmark event for UFC turned into a black eye for the sport in just seconds