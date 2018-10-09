In This Corner Podcast: Breaking down the Khabib vs. McGregor chaos at UFC 229

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal address the fallout following a nasty brawl which marred Khabib Nurmagomedov's victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. Who is most at fault for the melee that took place both inside and outside of the Octagon? What awaits in the future for both fighters that took part in the main event? Is Nurmagomedov the new pound-for-pound king after his dominant victory over McGregor? The guys break down all that and more, including breakout performances from lightweight Tony Ferguson and heavyweight Derrick Lewis. In addition to a comprehensive UFC 229 review, King Mo handicaps this weekend's Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix semifinal bouts featuring Matt Mitrione squaring off with Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko taking on Chael Sonnen.

