In This Corner Podcast: Can Yoel Romero sustain his success from UFC 221?

Getty Images

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal interview heavyweights Matt Mitrione and Roy Nelson ahead of Friday's rematch in the Bellator World Grand Prix. King Mo updates his training for Ryan Bader and shares both his prediction for Mitrione-Nelson II and which opponent he would prefer to face in the tournament. The guys also recap UFC 221 and debate whether Yoel Romero can sustain success in his 40s and whether Luke Rockhold's issues were more defense than chin.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @KingMoFH

Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher