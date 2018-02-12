In This Corner Podcast: Can Yoel Romero sustain his success from UFC 221?
UFC 221 recap and a look at the Bellator World Grand Prix
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal interview heavyweights Matt Mitrione and Roy Nelson ahead of Friday's rematch in the Bellator World Grand Prix. King Mo updates his training for Ryan Bader and shares both his prediction for Mitrione-Nelson II and which opponent he would prefer to face in the tournament. The guys also recap UFC 221 and debate whether Yoel Romero can sustain success in his 40s and whether Luke Rockhold's issues were more defense than chin.
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @KingMoFH
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
-
UFC fight schedule for 2018
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling at the first one of the year
-
UFC 221 results: Romero KOs Rockhold
The 'Soldier of God' looked impeccable on Sunday morning in Australia
-
UFC 221: Start time, how to watch info
All the information you need to watch UFC 221 on Saturday night live from Australia
-
UFC 221: Time, date, complete guide
All the information you need for the UFC 221 card on Saturday night in Australia
-
UFC 221 predictions, expert picks
See who the experts at CBS Sports are picking for the PPV event on Saturday in Australia
-
UFC 221: Yoel Romero doesn't make weight
Now only Luke Rockhold has a chance to win the interim title in Perth on Saturday
Add a Comment