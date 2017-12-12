In This Corner Podcast: Debating the future of UFC star Georges St-Pierre

USATSI

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal recap the latest news in mixed martial arts including what's next for Georges St-Pierre after giving up the middleweight championship. The guys look at how UFC might be able to entice Conor McGregor back into the Octagon despite Manny Pacquiao rumors and just how bright heavyweight Francis Ngannou's future is. Also, a preview a pair of shows to close 2017 including Robbie Lawler-Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Winnepeg and the Dec. 30 UFC 219 card.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @KingMoFH

