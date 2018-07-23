In This Corner Podcast: Eddie Alvarez, Dustin Poirier stop by ahead of UFC Calgary

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal host a super-sized episode featuring a detailed breakdown of Bellator's welterweight Grand Prix tournament, including interviews with CEO Scott Coker, two-time champion Douglas Lima and rising star Michael "Venom" Page. The guys also preview Saturday's loaded UFC Calgary card and chat with a trash-talking Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier about their controversial first meeting. In addition, Jeremy Stephens stops by to talk Jose Aldo and why people shouldn't laugh about his infamous interaction with Conor McGregor.

