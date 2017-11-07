In This Corner Podcast: Fallout from epic UFC 217 card with three title changes

USATSI

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammad "King Mo" Lawal recap an exciting UFC 217 card, including a trio of title changes, and debate whether this was the best card in mixed martial arts history. King Mo also shares his experience from his comeback match at Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory card. In addition, the guys react to Ryan Bader's win at Bellator 186, heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder's vicious knockout, and Chris Jericho's decision to face Kenny Omega in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

