In This Corner Podcast: Fallout from epic UFC 217 card with three title changes
Brian Campbell and King Mo break down arguably the best pay-per-view in UFC history and more
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammad "King Mo" Lawal recap an exciting UFC 217 card, including a trio of title changes, and debate whether this was the best card in mixed martial arts history. King Mo also shares his experience from his comeback match at Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory card. In addition, the guys react to Ryan Bader's win at Bellator 186, heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder's vicious knockout, and Chris Jericho's decision to face Kenny Omega in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @KingMoFH
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
-
Updating UFC fight schedule for 2017
With the year wrapping up, UFC is looking to put out its best fights yet
-
Ronda Rousey attends BlizzCon costumed
The California convention celebrates Blizzard games like 'World of Warcraft' and 'Overwatc...
-
Five biggest questions after UFC 217
St-Pierre needs to figure out what weight he fights at, plus where do Dillashaw-'Mighty Mouse'...
-
Namajunas hopes to usher in new era
The new champion spoke out against trash talk and hatred after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk...
-
Greg Hardy scores KO in MMA debut
The former NFL star needed just 32 seconds to earn his first win in Fort Pierce, Florida
-
The case for UFC 217 as best event ever
The event in New York City made good on its promises and then some Saturday night
Add a Comment