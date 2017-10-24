In This Corner Podcast: Is Cody Garbrandt UFC's next crossover star in the making?
Brian Campbell and King Mo also discuss the curse of Bellator and Conor McGregor's faux pas
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammad "King Mo" Lawal break down why UFC fighters have had such a difficult time making the leap to Bellator MMA and debate whether Cody Garbrandt is the UFC's next crossover star in waiting. The guys also recap the weekend that was including a double faux pas from Conor McGregor in Poland. King Mo also updates his involvement at Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory card and issues an open challenge to any Bellator fighter.
