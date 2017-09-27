In This Corner Podcast: King Mo helps explain why Bellator in now on a roll
A stacked Bellator 183 card leads the discussion on this week's King Mo episode
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammad "King Mo" Lawal recap weekend action including a stacked Bellator 183 card and UFC Fight Night in Japan. The guys react to comments from Cris "Cyborg" Justino and WWE star Charlotte Flair about Ronda Rousey and attempt to book a storyline angle for Rousey at WrestleMania. "King Mo" also looks back on the career of boxer Andre Ward and breaks down why MMA fighters looking to follow Conor McGregor's model will have a tough transition to the sweet science.
