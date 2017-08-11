In This Corner Podcast: 'King Mo' Lawal shoots straight on Jon Jones, McGregor

Getty Images

In this episode: Brian Campbell is joined by Bellator MMA light heavyweight Muhammad Lawal for a candid chat on a number of topics in combat sports. "King Mo" explains why Jon Jones' comeback win is getting too much attention, why Cris "Cyborg" Justino deserves No. 1 P4P consideration and whether Jones-Brock Lesnar is a real superfight. He also breaks down Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor, why so many UFC fighters have jumped ship to Bellator and what's at stake in his October return against Liam McGeary. Lawal looks back at his run in pro wrestling and explains why he prefers the indie scene to WWE.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS

Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher



