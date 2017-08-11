In This Corner Podcast: 'King Mo' Lawal shoots straight on Jon Jones, McGregor
Muhammad Lawal talks all things combat sports in an extensive conversation on ITC
In this episode: Brian Campbell is joined by Bellator MMA light heavyweight Muhammad Lawal for a candid chat on a number of topics in combat sports. "King Mo" explains why Jon Jones' comeback win is getting too much attention, why Cris "Cyborg" Justino deserves No. 1 P4P consideration and whether Jones-Brock Lesnar is a real superfight. He also breaks down Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor, why so many UFC fighters have jumped ship to Bellator and what's at stake in his October return against Liam McGeary. Lawal looks back at his run in pro wrestling and explains why he prefers the indie scene to WWE.
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
-
Hunt: Lesnar-Jones 'biggest cheaters'
Upset at UFC 200 fallout, don't expect Hunt to tune in should UFC make Jones-Lesnar superf...
-
Updating UFC fight schedule for 2017
UFC has a light heavyweightt title rematch set as its feature event for the rest of the ye...
-
Tim Duncan trainer: 'He's a... monster'
As it turns out, The Big Fundamental is really good at his newest hobby
-
UFC Pound for Pound Rankings
After a dominant win, Bones pushes Demetrious Johnson down a peg as the best
-
Marquez delivers perfect head kick KO
Marquez was offered a UFC contract after finishing Phil Hawes with a kick to the face
-
Apologies for Jones-Cormier post-fight
From the ill-advised Cormier interview to brief skirmish with referee, key parties have spoken...
Add a Comment