In This Corner Podcast: Looking ahead to UFC 217, St-Pierre's future in fighting

BC and King Mo break down the upcoming UFC 217 card and big questions surrounding it

georges-st-pierre.jpg
USATSI

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammad "King Mo" Lawal preview Saturday's UFC 217 card from New York and answer key questions about a trio of title fights: Is Georges St-Pierre biting off more than he can chew, is Rose Namajunas crazy enough to threaten Joanna Jedrzejczyk's title reign, and is Cody Garbrandt-TJ Dillashaw the best fight on paper of 2017? The guys recap the weekend that was in MMA and debate whether Colby Covington has talked his way into a UFC title shot. King Mo also breaks down the latest ahead of his return in Sunday's Impact Wrestling "Bound For Glory" pay-per-view in Canada.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @KingMoFH
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher


CBS Sports Insider

Brian Campbell covers MMA, boxing and WWE. The Connecticut native joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has covered combat sports since 2010. He has written and hosted various podcasts and digital shows for ESPN... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories