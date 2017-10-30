In This Corner Podcast: Looking ahead to UFC 217, St-Pierre's future in fighting

USATSI

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammad "King Mo" Lawal preview Saturday's UFC 217 card from New York and answer key questions about a trio of title fights: Is Georges St-Pierre biting off more than he can chew, is Rose Namajunas crazy enough to threaten Joanna Jedrzejczyk's title reign, and is Cody Garbrandt-TJ Dillashaw the best fight on paper of 2017? The guys recap the weekend that was in MMA and debate whether Colby Covington has talked his way into a UFC title shot. King Mo also breaks down the latest ahead of his return in Sunday's Impact Wrestling "Bound For Glory" pay-per-view in Canada.

