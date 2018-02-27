In This Corner Podcast: MMA star shoots on futures of Ronda Rousey, Brock Lensar
Will Rousey work in WWE, and should Lesnar return to UFC? Let's check in with King Mo
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal recap the latest mixed martial arts headlines, including Ronda Rousey's WWE debut, rumors of Brock Lesnar preparing for a UFC return and the latest on Conor McGregor. The guys also preview Saturday's UFC 222 card and King Mo updates the latest from the Bellator World Grand Prix heavyweight tournament, including Matt Mitrione's win over Roy Nelson.
