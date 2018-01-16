In This Corner Podcast: Previewing a packed UFC 220 card, Chael Sonnen interview

Sonnen joins the show ahead of Bellator's heavyweight championship tournament

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal preview Saturday's UFC 220 card featuring title defenses from Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier. Chael Sonnen stops by to break down his Bellator 192 matchup against Quinton "Rampage" Jackson and handicaps the World Grand Prix heavyweight tournament. The guys also debate if Francis Ngannou is MMA's version of Mike Tyson, whether is Cormier headed to heavyweight and is Paige VanZant will ever fulfill her potential.

