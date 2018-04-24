In This Corner Podcast: Previewing the Fedor Emelianenko vs. Frank Mir bout at Bellator 198
Plus, thoughts on disciplinary action that should have been taken against Conor McGregor
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal preview Saturday's Bellator World Grand Prix heavyweight tournament matchup between MMA legends Fedor Emelianenko and Frank Mir. Lawal also updates the latest ahead of his May 12 tournament bout against Ryan Bader. In addition, the guys play UFC matchmaker for an overly crowded lightweight division and call out the powers that be for not yet taking any disciplinary action against Conor McGregor following the melee he caused at UFC 223.
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @KingMoFH
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
