In This Corner Podcast: Previewing the McGregor vs. Khabib showdown at UFC 229
The guys take an in-depth look at the lightweight championship battle this weekend in Las Vegas
In this episode: In the 200th episode of "In This Corner," Brian Campbell and Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal preview UFC 229 and take part in a lively debate over who will win the biggest fight in mixed martial arts history on Saturday between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber also drops by to explain why he's picking McGregor and to preview his Friday return in a grappling event against fellow legend Kazushi Sakuraba. Faber also tells the story about how he almost fought McGregor as a last-minute opponent at UFC 196. Plus, BC and King Mo provide a full recap of Bellator 206 and discuss where Rory MacDonald goes next following a one-sided loss to Gegard Mousasi.
