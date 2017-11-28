In This Corner Podcast: Previewing the UFC 218, Bellator Grand Prix cards

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammed Lawal return to handicap the draw for 2018's Bellator Grand Prix heavyweight tournament and "King Mo" makes a bold prediction for his first round match against Ryan Bader. The guys also debate whether Michael Bisping should've been saved from himself in China and go into detail previewing Saturday's UFC 218 card headlined by Max Holloway-Jose Aldo II.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @KingMoFH

