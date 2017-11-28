In This Corner Podcast: Previewing the UFC 218, Bellator Grand Prix cards
Plus, does Michael Bisping need to be saved from himself?
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammed Lawal return to handicap the draw for 2018's Bellator Grand Prix heavyweight tournament and "King Mo" makes a bold prediction for his first round match against Ryan Bader. The guys also debate whether Michael Bisping should've been saved from himself in China and go into detail previewing Saturday's UFC 218 card headlined by Max Holloway-Jose Aldo II.
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @KingMoFH
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
-
UFC 218 storylines to watch
The featherweight title is on the line, plus two fights guaranteed to bring action
-
This is the best knockout of 2017
Samuel Ilnicki made Solomon Rogers faceplant after this vicious kick to the head
-
Gastelum floors Bisping for huge win
It was the second time in three weeks Bisping had been finished in the Octagon
-
UFC Shanghai preview, prediction
Bisping returns just three weeks after losing the middleweight title to Georges St-Pierre
-
Woodley waits on Diaz, rips Covington
The welterweight king believes Covington's recent actions is a disgrace to the sport
-
Cormier open to Gustafsson, Saint Preux
UFC's light heavyweight champion is open to an Alexander Gustafsson rematch or Ovince Saint...
Add a Comment