In This Corner Podcast: Recapping a wild UFC 223, what's next for Khabib

Taking a closer look at UFC 223, Conor McGregor's incident and Ronda Rousey's WWE deubt

In this episode: Brian Campbell welcomes in CBS Sports' Brandon Wise to recap a wild UFC 223, including what's next for Khabib Nurmagomedov and Rose Namajunas. Plus, Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal provides reaction to Conor McGregor's chaotic attack in Brooklyn, including what punishment could (and should) be in his future. King Mo also recaps Ronda Rousey's WrestleMania debut, addresses Brock Lesnar's MMA future and previews Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event of Dustin Poirier-Justin Gaethje.

