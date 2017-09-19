In This Corner Podcast: Rockhold rebounds, UFC reinstates Cormier as champion

Breaking down a big stretch of MMA news with Muhammad "King Mo" Lawal

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammad "King Mo" Lawal return from a week off due to Hurricane Irma to recap Saturday's UFC Fight Night card featuring Luke Rockhold and react to a busy stretch of MMA news. The guys break down the latest on Jon Jones/Daniel Cormier, debate who is the best female fighter in the world after Amanda Nunes-Valentina Shevchenko II, and look ahead to a trio of title fights headlining UFC 217 in November. In addition, "King Mo" shares his take on why the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin boxing superfight wasn't so controversial after all. 

