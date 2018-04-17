In This Corner Podcast: Special 'Karate Kid' deep dive ahead of the new 'Cobra Kai' show

In this episode: Brian Campbell is joined by Rafe Bartholomew and Eric Raskin for a special edition of In This Corner featuring a nostalgic deep dive through the "Karate Kid" movie trilogy, looking back at the highs and lows of the iconic franchise. Plus, actor William Zabka stops by to preview the reprisal of his infamous Johnny Lawrence character for the upcoming "Cobra Kai" series on YouTube Red and talk about the impact "Karate Kid" has had on his life and career.

