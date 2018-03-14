In This Corner Podcast: Stipe Miocic talks crushing critics, Daniel Cormier fight
The UFC heavyweight champion joins this special edition of the show
In this episode: Brian Campbell welcomes UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic to chat about overcoming critics entering UFC 220, his July 7 superfight with Daniel Cormier and whether UFC finally appreciates what they have in him. In addition, Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal stops by to break down the odds of a Georges St-Pierre-Conor McGregor fight, Brian Ortega's chances at UFC gold and the controversy surrounding Bellator's signing of MMA legend Mirko "Cro Cop" Filipovic. Plus, how UFC should promote CM Punk, Anthony Joshua-Deontay Wilder heavyweight boxing talk and the latest on Ronda Rousey in WWE.
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @KingMoFH
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
-
Rousey likely done with UFC for good
The former bantamweight champion doesn't sound like she's interested in heading back into the...
-
Cro Cop eligible to fight with Bellator?
The legendary heavyweight fighter is planning to fight still despite questions of if he should...
-
UFC 223 fight card, rumors, matches
Here's all the information you need for UFC's April card which already features two title...
-
Woodley says he's training Mayweather
If Mayweather is making his way into the Octagon, Woodley is a pretty good trainer to have
-
Nunes-Pennington set for UFC 224
The women's bantamweight champ will defend her title on her home turf
-
Fabricio Werdum meeting with WWE
The former heavyweight champion wishes to participate in WWE and UFC simultaneously