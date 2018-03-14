In This Corner Podcast: Stipe Miocic talks crushing critics, Daniel Cormier fight

In this episode: Brian Campbell welcomes UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic to chat about overcoming critics entering UFC 220, his July 7 superfight with Daniel Cormier and whether UFC finally appreciates what they have in him. In addition, Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal stops by to break down the odds of a Georges St-Pierre-Conor McGregor fight, Brian Ortega's chances at UFC gold and the controversy surrounding Bellator's signing of MMA legend Mirko "Cro Cop" Filipovic. Plus, how UFC should promote CM Punk, Anthony Joshua-Deontay Wilder heavyweight boxing talk and the latest on Ronda Rousey in WWE.

