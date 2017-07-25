In This Corner Podcast: UFC 214 preview, Jon Anik talks Jones vs. Cormier
UFC play-by-play announcer Jon Anik dives deep on Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier
In this episode: Brian Campbell is joined by UFC play-by-play announcer Jon Anik to look at the biggest storylines entering Saturday's rematch between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones. Also, CBS Sports' Brandon Wise drops in to recap Chris Weidman's UFC Long Island victory and preview the entire UFC 214 card.
UFC 214 fight card, prelims, odds
Plus, Tyron Woodley is a favorite for the first time since earning the title
UFC 214 storylines to follow
There will be three belts on the line on the card expected to be UFC's best of the year
McGregor getting documentary-style movie
'Notorious' to profile McGregor's meteoric rise over the last four years to international...
Updating UFC fight schedule for 2017
UFC has a light heavyweightt title rematch set as its feature event for the rest of the ye...
UFC on Fox: Weidman ends skid, earns win
Weidman dominated his opponent on the ground throughout the fight before locking in the su...
Rockhold vs. Branch set for September
The ex-middleweight champion begins his road back to the title in Pittsburgh
