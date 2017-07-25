In This Corner Podcast: UFC 214 preview, Jon Anik talks Jones vs. Cormier

UFC play-by-play announcer Jon Anik dives deep on Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier

jones-cormier.jpg
USATSI

In this episode: Brian Campbell is joined by UFC play-by-play announcer Jon Anik to look at the biggest storylines entering Saturday's rematch between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones. Also, CBS Sports' Brandon Wise drops in to recap Chris Weidman's UFC Long Island victory and preview the entire UFC 214 card.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher

CBS Sports Insider

Brian Campbell covers MMA, boxing and WWE. The Connecticut native joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has covered combat sports since 2010. He has written and hosted various podcasts and digital shows for ESPN... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories