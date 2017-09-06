In This Corner Podcast: UFC 215 preview, Ronda Rousey's WWE future
UFC 215 is going to be a good one, and Brian Campbell breaks it all down with King Mo
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammad "King Mo" Lawal return to break down Saturday's UFC 215 card headlined by Demetrious Johnson-Ray Borg and Amanda Nunes-Valentina Shevchenko II. The guys also recap the latest news including an update on Jon Jones' failed drug test, Ronda Rousey's first WWE angle, Jose Aldo's boxing ambitions and Paulie Malignaggi's feud with the entire sport of MMA.
