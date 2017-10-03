In This Corner Podcast: UFC 216 fight card preview, Conor McGregor's future

USATSI

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammad "King Mo" Lawal recap the week that was in mixed martial arts and preview Saturday's UFC 216 card from Las Vegas. The guys also debate who Conor McGregor should face in his UFC return, dissect Rory MacDonald's recent PED accusations against Robbie Lawler and ponder whether Chuck Liddell talking about a comeback is a bad idea.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS

Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher



