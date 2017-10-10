In This Corner Podcast: UFC 216 recap, King Mo's return to wrestling
Taking a closer look at what transpired from UFC 216, including Tony Ferguson's big win
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammad "King Mo" Lawal address the fallout from UFC 216, including whether Tony Ferguson did enough to entice or scare away Conor McGregor and where Demetrious Johnson ranks all-time after breaking Anderson Silva's record. The guys offer solutions to fix MMA's rampant weight cutting issues and debate whether lightweight is the most exciting division in the sport. Also, King Mo gives us the latest on the injury that pulled him from Bellator 185 and announces a return to pro wrestling with Impact.
