In This Corner Podcast: UFC 219 recap, wrapping up MMA in 2017 with awards

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal close out 2017 with their year-end awards and recap victories by Cris "Cyborg" Justino and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 219. The guys also make bold predictions for the new year involving Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre, Dana White, Nate Diaz and more. In addition, King Mo responds to oddsmakers enlisting him as a heavy underdog in the Bellator MMA World Grand Prix tournament.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @KingMoFH

