In This Corner Podcast: UFC 219 recap, wrapping up MMA in 2017 with awards
Our year-end MMA recap and a look at the UFC 219 pay-per-view
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal close out 2017 with their year-end awards and recap victories by Cris "Cyborg" Justino and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 219. The guys also make bold predictions for the new year involving Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre, Dana White, Nate Diaz and more. In addition, King Mo responds to oddsmakers enlisting him as a heavy underdog in the Bellator MMA World Grand Prix tournament.
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @KingMoFH
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
-
UFC's three lightweight stars must fight
Title fights between Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov need to happen...
-
UFC fight schedule 2018
The company unveiled its first set of events for next year
-
UFC 219 results, updates, fights
Cyborg battled through a grueling 25-minute fight with Holm to retain the featherweight title...
-
UFC 219 predictions, picks, odds
See who the experts at CBS Sports are picking for the final UFC PPV of 2017
-
How to watch UFC 219: Holm vs. Cyborg
The UFC women have a marquee match-up in one of the most anticipated fights of the year
-
UFC 219 fight card, odds, schedule
Here's everything you need to know about UFC 219 in Las Vegas on Saturday night
Add a Comment