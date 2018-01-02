In This Corner Podcast: UFC 219 recap, wrapping up MMA in 2017 with awards

Our year-end MMA recap and a look at the UFC 219 pay-per-view

cyborg.jpg

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal close out 2017 with their year-end awards and recap victories by Cris "Cyborg" Justino and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 219. The guys also make bold predictions for the new year involving Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre, Dana White, Nate Diaz and more. In addition, King Mo responds to oddsmakers enlisting him as a heavy underdog in the Bellator MMA World Grand Prix tournament.

