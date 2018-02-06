In This Corner Podcast: UFC 220 fallout; Ronda Rousey, Floyd Mayweather's moves

With Rousey in WWE and Mayweather possibly doing some MMA, where does the fight world stand?

stipe-miocic.jpg

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal recap the fallouts from UFC 220, the Bellator World Grand Prix and Ronda Rousey's debut at WWE's Royal Rumble. The guys debate what Floyd Mayweather's MMA trolling might mean and whether Daniel Cormier can remove the Jon Jones' sized hole in his resume by defeating Stipe Miocic. In addition, a detailed look at how UFC got to its current state of oversaturation and how it needs to evolve.

