In This Corner Podcast: What does Conor McGregor's future in UFC look like?

In this episode: Bellator MMA's Muhammad "King Mo" Lawal joins Brian Campbell to debate Conor McGregor's treatment of Paulie Malignaggi as a sparring partner (5:52), Floyd Mayweather's claim that McGregor is racist (11:09) and predict what the UFC champion's fighting future looks like after Aug. 26 (18:26). The guys also react to UFC's booking of Anderson Silva (24:16), decide whether Tyron Woodley got a raw deal losing the GSP sweepstakes (30:45) and play ?What?s it look like?? on Michael Bisping-Georges St-Pierre and more (36:40).

