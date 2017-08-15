In This Corner Podcast: What does Conor McGregor's future in UFC look like?

King Mo stops by to break down the direction of McGregor's career after the Floyd Mayweather bout

conor-mcgregor.jpg
Esther Lin/Showtime

In this episode: Bellator MMA's Muhammad "King Mo" Lawal joins Brian Campbell to debate Conor McGregor's treatment of Paulie Malignaggi as a sparring partner (5:52), Floyd Mayweather's claim that McGregor is racist (11:09) and predict what the UFC champion's fighting future looks like after Aug. 26 (18:26). The guys also react to UFC's booking of Anderson Silva (24:16), decide whether Tyron Woodley got a raw deal losing the GSP sweepstakes (30:45) and play ?What?s it look like?? on Michael Bisping-Georges St-Pierre and more (36:40).

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher

CBS Sports Insider

Brian Campbell covers MMA, boxing and WWE. The Connecticut native joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has covered combat sports since 2010. He has written and hosted various podcasts and digital shows for ESPN... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories