Former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has the perfect battleground to begin his welterweight campaign. Makhachev, who vacated the 155-pound title in preparation to hunt welterweight champ Jack Della Maddalena, plans to win his second title this year.

The 170-pound division is packed with viable contenders, but many expect they'll step aside when Makhachev makes his weight class debut. On Wednesday, Makhachev discussed his new pursuit and proposed a legendary venue for his welterweight title fight.

"I asked [UFC CEO Dana White] if we have some opportunity to fight in Madison Square Garden," Makhachev told MMA Junkie. "It would be an honor for me to fight in the biggest arena for MMA and boxing."

Historically, UFC's annual New York City pay-per-views occur in November.

White said that Makhachev was vacating the lightweight title when he announced UFC 317's main event. Ilia Topuria, who vacated the featherweight title this year, and Charles Oliveira compete for the vacant lightweight title on Saturday. Makhachev did not want to relinquish his lightweight title, but couldn't manage the required activity to fight for titles in two divisions.

"I want to hold my belt from the lightweight, but it's not possible because if I fight with Della Maddalena in October or November," Makhachev said. "Then, in February, Ramadan is beginning, holding more than one year of the lightweight belt [without defending] is not what I want to do. It's not respectful to all those."

Makhachev's final lightweight title defense occurred in January. Makhachev broke the record for consecutive lightweight title defenses, submitting Renato Moicano, who replaced Arman Tsarukyan on short notice, at UFC 311.