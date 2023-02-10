Islam Makhachev will make the first defense of his lightweight title Saturday against Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 284. Their showdown tops the pay-per-view main UFC 284 fight card (10 p.m. ET) from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Makhachev claimed the lightweight crown with a second-round submission of Charles Oliveira for the vacant crown at UFC 280 last October. But his first title defense comes with a home-turf advantage for Volkanovski, a native Australian who is moving up a weight class in an effort to become a rare two-division champion. Volkanovski has made four successful defenses of the featherweight title.

Makhachev is a -440 favorite (risk $440 to win $100), while Volkanovski is priced at +335 (risk $100 to win $335) in the latest UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, featherweight contenders meet for the interim title as Yair Rodriguez (-165) takes on Josh Emmett (+140).







UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski preview

The main event of UFC 284 is essentially a super fight between the top two fighters in the promotion's pound-for-pound rankings. Some observers might be surprised to learn the top spot is held by Volkanovski, who has yet to reach the level of stardom enjoyed by other champions.

But his dominance can't be denied, and a win Saturday should cement his place as the sport's dominant current star. Volkanovski (25-1) is 12-0 in the UFC, and the former professional rugby player worked his way up through perhaps the most talent-rich division in the promotion.

To this point, the 34-year-old's signature accomplishment is a 3-0 sweep against popular former champion Max Holloway, who many MMA analysts believed would be a long-term champion. Volkanovski won a unanimous decision to take the belt from Holloway at UFC 245 in December 2019. A razor-thin win by split decision in the rematch eight months later prompted a rare trilogy, but the featherweight champion left no doubt with a lopsided decision win over Holloway at UFC 276 last July.

He's stepping up for a massive challenge against Makhachev (23-1), who was widely hailed as a potential future champion when he joined the UFC in May 2015. The 31-year-old prodigy is a pupil of countryman Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired as lightweight champion with a 29-0 record after beating Justin Gaethje in October 2020.

Makhachev's rise was halted by a methodical approach to facing top-tier competition, and pandemic-related travel restrictions contributed to an 18-month hiatus from action. But the Russian realized his potential with a signature win over Oliveira, who had won 11 consecutive fights. You can see who Vithlani is backing at SportsLine.

We'll share one of Vithlani's predictions here: He is siding with Loma Lookboonmee (-270) to get her hand raised against Elise Reed (+220) in a women's strawweight battle on the preliminary card.

Lookboonmee (7-3) is an accurate striker who has gained some momentum as a prospect behind wins in three of her past four outings. She took a decision against Denise Gomes last September.

Reed (6-2) is a former kickboxer and Cage Fury FC champion who has shown a versatile skill set while splitting her first four UFC appearances.

"Lookboonmee can take over this fight with grappling. Reed has struggled to get up when she's been taken down. Lookboonmee should be looking to take this to the mat and win it there," Vithlani told SportsLine. You can see more picks at SportsLine.

UFC 284 odds, fight card

Islam Makhachev (-440) vs. Alex Volkanovski (+335)

Yair Rodriguez (-165) vs. Josh Emmett (+140)

Jack Della Maddalena (-335) vs. Randy Brown (+260)

Jim Crute (-195) vs. Alonzo Menifield (+165)

Kleydson Rodrigues (-320) vs. Shannon Ross (+250)

Joshua Culibao (-115) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (-105)

Shane Young (-130) vs. Blake Bilder (+110)

Loma Lookboonmee (-270) vs. Elise Reed (+220)

Jack Jenkins (-335) vs. Don Shainis (+260)

Justin Tafa (-135) vs. Parker Porter (+115)

Jamie Mullarkey (-260) vs. Francisco Prado (+210)

Tyson Pedro (-260) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (+210)