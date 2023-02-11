The two fighters with the longest current winning streaks in the UFC meet Saturday in the main event of UFC 284 as lightweight champion Islam Makhachev makes his first defense against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event. Their matchup tops the main UFC 284 fight card (10 p.m. ET) from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Volkanovski, who is looking to become the UFC's fifth two-division champion, is undefeated in the UFC. He has defeated all 12 of his opponents while capturing the featherweight crown and defending it four times. Makhachev lost his second UFC fight, which remains the lone defeat of his MMA career, but has since won 11 straight and will make his first title defense Saturday night.

Now, with UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski in sight, Vithlani has scoured the card top to bottom for value and released his top MMA picks.

UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski preview

The main event of UFC 284 is essentially a super fight between the top two fighters in the promotion's pound-for-pound rankings. Some observers might be surprised to learn the top spot is held by Volkanovski, who has yet to reach the level of stardom enjoyed by other champions.

But his dominance can't be denied, and a win Saturday should cement his place as the sport's dominant current star. Volkanovski (25-1) is 12-0 in the UFC, and the former professional rugby player worked his way up through perhaps the most talent-rich division in the promotion.

To this point, the 34-year-old's signature accomplishment is a 3-0 sweep against popular former champion Max Holloway, who many MMA analysts believed would be a long-term champion. Volkanovski won a unanimous decision to take the belt from Holloway at UFC 245 in December 2019. A razor-thin win by split decision in the rematch eight months later prompted a rare trilogy, but the featherweight champion left no doubt with a lopsided decision win over Holloway at UFC 276 last July.

He's stepping up for a massive challenge against Makhachev (23-1), who was widely hailed as a potential future champion when he joined the UFC in May 2015. The 31-year-old prodigy is a pupil of countryman Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired as lightweight champion with a 29-0 record after beating Justin Gaethje in October 2020.

Makhachev's rise was halted by a methodical approach to facing top-tier competition, and pandemic-related travel restrictions contributed to an 18-month hiatus from action. But the Russian realized his potential with a signature win over Oliveira, who had won 11 consecutive fights. You can see who Vithlani is backing at SportsLine.

Top UFC 284 picks

We'll share one of Vithlani's predictions here: He is backing Tyson Pedro (-260) to get his hand raised against Modestas Bukauskas (+210) in a matchup of light heavyweight prospects that will be the featured fight on the preliminary card.

Pedro (9-3) was once seen as one of the division's most promising prospects. But multiple serious injuries derailed his career and sidelined him for nearly four years. He returned last year and went 2-0 against modest competition. The 31-year-old Australian stopped Harry Hunsucker in the first round of their August fight.

Bukauskas (13-5) is a power puncher who is known for action-packed fights, but has struggled to get traction in the UFC behind a 3-3 record in six appearances. However, the 28-year-old Lithuanian fighter brings a two-fight win streak into Saturday's contest.

"Since returning, Pedro has received two tune-up fights against opponents who are nowhere near his skill level. This fight feels a bit more of the same. Bukauskas is certainly better competition than what Pedro has seen as of late, but I still don't think he's near his level," Vithlani told SportsLine. You can see more picks at SportsLine.

