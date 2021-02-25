Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Cyril Gane have plenty to prove when they square off Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane in Las Vegas. The battle of ranked heavyweight contenders headlines the bill from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, and the main UFC fight card is set for 8 p.m. ET. The hard-hitting Rozenstruik is out to silent skeptics who question whether he is worthy of his No. 3 ranking in a division that is suddenly flush with viable contenders. The seventh-ranked Gane is determined to show that he is worthy of the hype he has received, as many MMA observers have projected him to be a future champion.

Gane is a -265 favorite (risk $265 to win $100), while Rozenstruik is a +225 underdog (risk $100 to win $225) in the latest UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane odds from William Hill Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Magomed Ankalaev (-350) faces Nikita Krylov (+290) in a matchup of light heavyweight contenders. Before making any UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane predictions of your own, make sure you check out the predictions from ultimate MMA insider Ian Parker.

A former fighter who's been in the industry for 15 years, Parker has managed some of the world's best, including former UFC middleweight champ Chris Weidman, Costas Philippou and Gian Villante. Parker trained alongside UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra. Now, Parker breaks down fights and makes betting picks for the Voice of the UFC, Jon Anik.

Parker is coming off a mind-boggling 2020 season. On the Anik & Florian Podcast, Parker went an astounding 58-14, returning $9,465 to $100 bettors who followed him. He hit 11 of his 17 underdog picks and 19 of 30 main events. Overall, Parker nailed an astonishing 81 percent of his plays. Anyone who has consistently followed him has seen massive returns.

Rozenstruik vs. Gane expert preview

Rozenstruik (11-1) already has knocked out two former champions in Junior dos Santos and Andre Arlovski, as well as a former title-challenger in Alistair Overeem. However, he has been criticized in some quarters for facing those distinguished opponents at points in their careers where they appear to be well past their primes. What's more, his sole defeat came in 20 seconds at the hands of Ngannou last May.

The Suriname-born slugger could face a serious challenge from Gane (7-0), whose signature victory to this point also came in a stoppage of dos Santos in December. The Frenchman has climbed into the top 10 despite just four bouts under the UFC banner and arguably none against truly world-class competition.

Top UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane predictions

We'll reveal one of Parker's top selections for UFC Fight Night here: He is supporting Jimmie Rivera (-145) to outlast Pedro Munhoz (+125) in a matchup of bantamweight contenders.

Both fighters were once considered fast-rising contenders who need to get back on track following some recent adversity. Munhoz (18-5-1) vaulted up the UFC rankings behind a stretch in which he won seven of eight, but he has since lost two straight.

Rivera (23-4), 31, followed a similar trajectory behind wins in his first five UFC appearances but has since stumbled to losses in three of his past five. But the New Jersey native is coming off a decision victory against Cody Stamann in July.

"Look for Rivera to mix up calf kicks to take away Munhoz's power and land combinations at will. If he has to rely on his wrestling, he is more than capable," Parker told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds

Ciryl Gane (-265) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+225)

Magomed Ankalaev (-350) vs. Nikita Krylov (+290)

Mayra Bueno Silva (-140) vs. Montana de La Rosa (+120)

Jimmie Rivera (-145) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+125)

Angela Hill (-290) vs. Ashley Yoder (+245)

Alex Caceres (-220) vs. Kevin Croom (+190)

Alexander Hernandez (-185) vs. Thiago Moises (+165)

Sabina Mazo (-200) vs. Alexis Davis (+170)

William Knight (-110) vs. Alonzo Menifield (-110)

Ronnie Lawrence (-160) vs. Vince Cachero (+140)

Dustin Jacoby (-175) vs. Maxim Grishin (+155)