Cyril Gane says he was raised to conduct himself with humility, but that doesn't mean he lacks confidence. The thoughtful and reserved French fighter plans to let his skills speak for themselves when he faces rugged knockout specialist Jairzinho Rozenstruik on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane in Las Vegas. The main UFC fight card is set for 8 p.m. ET and concludes with this battle of ranked heavyweights vying for a potential title shot. Many MMA observers view the seventh-rated Gane as a future champion, but his hesitancy towards self-promotion is partially why he isn't yet a household name with MMA fans.

Rozenstruik vs. Gane expert preview

Rozenstruik (11-1) already has knocked out two former champions in Junior dos Santos and Andre Arlovski, as well as a former title-challenger in Alistair Overeem. However, he has been criticized in some quarters for facing those distinguished opponents at points in their careers where they appear to be well past their primes. What's more, his sole defeat came in 20 seconds at the hands of Ngannou last May.

The Suriname-born slugger could face a serious challenge from Gane (7-0), whose signature victory to this point also came in a stoppage of dos Santos in December. The Frenchman has climbed into the top 10 despite just four bouts under the UFC banner and arguably none against truly world-class competition.

Top UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane predictions

We'll reveal one of Parker's top selections for UFC Fight Night here: He is supporting Dustin Jacoby (-175) to get his hand raised against Maxim Grishin (+155) in a battle of light heavyweights.

Jacoby (13-5) has worked his way back into a second stint with the UFC after his first foray a decade ago ended with the first two professional losses of his career.

The Colorado native returned to the MMA scene in 2019 and last year won a fight on "Dana White's Contender Series" to punch his ticket back to the UFC.

In Grishin (31-8-2) he will find a similarly well-traveled opponent who is looking to make the most of his opportunity with the UFC following a career's worth of fights with other promotions. The Russian made his UFC debut last July with a loss to veteran Marcin Tybura, but rebounded with a second-round stoppage of Gadzhimurad Antigulov in October.

"Jacoby will be the better athlete and the stronger one physically as well. Look for Jacoby to utilize his intense and accurate calf kicks to slow Grishin down, and then pick him apart with his striking," Parker told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds

Ciryl Gane (-265) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+225)

Magomed Ankalaev (-350) vs. Nikita Krylov (+290)

Mayra Bueno Silva (-140) vs. Montana de La Rosa (+120)

Jimmie Rivera (-145) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+125)

Angela Hill (-290) vs. Ashley Yoder (+245)

Alex Caceres (-220) vs. Kevin Croom (+190)

Alexander Hernandez (-185) vs. Thiago Moises (+165)

Sabina Mazo (-200) vs. Alexis Davis (+170)

William Knight (-110) vs. Alonzo Menifield (-110)

Ronnie Lawrence (-160) vs. Vince Cachero (+140)

Dustin Jacoby (-175) vs. Maxim Grishin (+155)