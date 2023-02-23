Jake Paul and the Professional Fighters League are throwing their names into the Francis Ngannou sweepstakes. Paul has revealed that he and the PFL are in talks with Ngannou, the biggest free agent in mixed martial arts.

Paul signed a deal with PFL in January, the same month that Ngannou's split from the UFC was publicly announced. Ngannou was immediately free to explore other options, but he has kept his cards close to his chest. The same cannot be said for his many suitors, including Bellator MMA and various boxing personalities, who have expressed interest in acquiring Ngannou's services. Paul said the promotion has had a dialogue with Ngannou.

"Hopefully [Ngannou signs with PFL], I think that's the best thing for him," Paul told "The MMA Hour" on Wednesday. "Honestly. I don't think there's a better place for him than the PFL. Working with those guys, working with my team, there are massive things we can do.

"So, we've been in talks and he knows what we have to offer. We'll respect and appreciate him no matter what. But, we're here and ready to work."

Paul signed a multi-year deal with PFL in January ahead of a planned MMA debut. Paul co-founded and will compete in PFL's new pay-per-view division, labeled the Super Fight, and adopted the role of "head of fighter advocacy."

Ngannou officially parted ways with UFC in January after failing to agree on terms for a new contract. As a consequence, Ngannou was stripped of the UFC heavyweight championship and was free to immediately pursue free agency.