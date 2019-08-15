Jake Peacock, born with no right arm, is showing potential in Lion Fight
The fighter is an inspiration to athletes around the world
Jake Peacock is quickly making a name for himself. The combat fighter was born without a right hand or forearm, but that's not stopping him for chasing his dreams.
Peacock has landed with Lion Fight, which is a Muay Thai promotion that is based out of Las Vegas.
Peacock was born without a right hand because of a defect with his umbilical cord. The cord was wrapped around his arm in the womb and cut off circulation to it. But none of this is stopping Peacock.
"People thought I couldn't do certain things, people thought I needed help with anything and everything," Peacock said. "Obviously, the looks and the bullying came along with it at times. But it has really shaped who I am today."
Despite having physical limitations, Peacock has burst onto the scene and established himself early on. In his first fight against Mike Taylor, Peacock won in the opening seconds after peppering Taylor with a flurry of punches and earned a knockout.
Following his victory over Taylor, Peacock defeated John Garcia via a head kick just 2:34 into the opening round of his Lion Fight debut earlier this month on the undercard of Lion Fight 57.
Peacock's next fight has not been announced yet.
