After successfully fending off the challenge of middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz is set to return to the Octagon on Sept. 4 to defend the belt once again. Blachowicz will face former title challenger Glover Teixeira at UFC 266, UFC president Dana White told ESPN on Wednesday.

Teixeira first fought for the championship in 2014, losing a wide decision to then-champion Jon Jones. Teixeira has continued to fight a who's who of top names in the light heavyweight division before going on a five-fight winning streak to set up another shot at the belt at 41 years old. His most recent win may have been his most impressive of the run, submitting fellow former title contender Thiago Santos in the third round of their November clash.

Blachowicz won the then-vacant 205-pound championship with a knockout of Dominick Reyes in September 2020. The win came after Jones vacated the title in preparation for a move to heavyweight. Blachowicz was an underdog against Reyes and was again an underdog against Adesanya, but showcased impressive skills in both contests, finally establishing himself as the top light heavyweight in the world.

After the fight was announced, Teixeira posted on Twitter, writing, "Hard work pays off I'm so happy and ready September 4 UFC light heavy weight champion."