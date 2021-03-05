Rising star Israel Adesanya will attempt to build on his growing legacy on Saturday when the middleweight champion faces light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC 259 in Las Vegas. Their fight is the last of three championship battles on the main UFC 259 fight card, which is slated to start at 10 p.m. ET. Adesanya's rare blend of athleticism and power already have earned him a spot among the sport's elite. He now seeks another milestone at the expense of Blachowicz, who evolved from borderline journeyman to champion in a two-year span.

Blachowicz vs. Adesanya preview

Parker knows the main event could be another flashpoint in the career of Adesanya, whose meteoric rise to stardom has reminded many MMA observers of the same whirlwind career trajectory of Conor McGregor.

However, there are some key differences. For one, there's little doubt Adesanya (20-0), a former professional kickboxer, has the superior overall skill set. Nicknamed "The Last Stylebender," the brash 31-year-old, like McGregor, isn't shy when it comes to self-promotion or trash talk, though he presents both with a more tangible sense of humor and self-awareness. Adesanya also has yet to experience the massive global popularity bestowed upon "The Notorious" Irishman, but that could soon be changing.

Similar to McGregor, Adesanya has already dispatched challengers who were considered legitimate threats to end his undefeated record. He was just a slight favorite over hulking Brazilian top-rated contender Paulo Costa, but dominated and stopped the challenger in the second round of their September fight.

He faces perhaps a more dangerous opponent in Blachowicz (27-8), who, for the time being, is likely among the least popular current UFC champions despite his own impressive and perhaps unlikely rise to championship status.

The 38-year-old Polish slugger once lost four of five fights in a stretch that had him fearing a call from UFC president Dana White to receive his walking papers. But he turned it around just in time behind his noted knockout power and underrated skill set to go on a tear in which he has won eight of nine.

His last fight ended with a stoppage of Dominick Reyes, the top-rated contender who memorably took former champion Jon Jones to the wire before losing a razor-thin decision. The victory gave Blachowicz the undisputed light heavyweight crown that was vacated by Jones. You can see who Parker is backing here.

UFC 259 predictions

We'll share one of Parker's UFC 259 predictions here: He is siding with Dominick Cruz (+120) to get past Casey Kenney (-140) in a bantamweight matchup.

Cruz (22-3), 35, is a former champion who has seen an otherwise decorated career marked by numerous prolonged absences because of a variety of injuries. Last May, he returned from a nearly four-year layoff to fall by stoppage against since-retired former champion Henry Cejudo for the title.

Kenney (16-2-1), 29, has emerged as a rising prospect behind a run that has seen him win five of his six UFC appearances, including one against former title challenger Ray Borg.

"I believe this might be a little too much, too soon for Kenney. Cruz has fought the best of the best and has a style like no other," Parker told SportsLine.

UFC 259 odds, fight card

Israel Adesanya (-265) vs. Jan Blachowicz (+225)

Amanda Nunes (-1,200) vs. Megan Anderson (+750)

Petr Yan (-115) vs. Aljamain Sterling (-105)

Islam Makhachev (-345) vs. Drew Dober (+285)

Aleksandar Rakic (-160) vs. Thiago Santos (+140)

Casey Kenney (-140) vs. Dominick Cruz (+120)

Song Yadong (-140) vs. Kyler Phillips (+120)

Askar Askarov (-130) vs. Joseph Benavidez (+110)

Kai Kara France (-140) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (+120)

Amanda Lemos (-200) vs. Livinha Souza (+175)

Jordan Espinosa (-125) vs. Tim Elliott (+105)

Carlos Ulberg (-220) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (+190)

Sean Brady (-200) vs. Jake Matthews (+175)

Uros Medic (-165) vs. Aalon Cruz (+145)

Mario Bautista (-220) vs. Trevin Jones (+190)