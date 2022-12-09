An explosive striking contest is anticipated Saturday when former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz meets rising contender Magomed Ankalaev for the interim belt in the main event of UFC 282. The main UFC 282 fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The five-round fight for the interim title caught both combatants by surprise. They were initially scheduled to face each other in a three-round title eliminator but were promoted to the main event when sitting champion Jiri Prochazka was forced to withdraw from his rematch against Glover Teixeira because of a severe shoulder injury suffered late in training camp. Now, the winner of Saturday's main event will hold the title until he can face the winner of the original main event.

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev preview

The suddenly higher stakes raise the intrigue of what was already one of the most anticipated fights on the UFC 282 fight card. The outcome will see either one of the division's most coveted prospects breaking through to win a title, or a well-known veteran reclaiming the belt following an upset loss.

After Jon Jones vacated the light heavyweight belt, Blachowicz fought Dominick Reyes for the vacant title and scored a second-round knockout to become the champion. Following one successful defense, the 39-year-old Polish brawler was paired against veteran grappling specialist Teixeira at UFC 267 last October.

Blachowicz (29-9) was unable to keep the fight standing, and the ground-game savant stripped the title from him with a second-round submission. Now, Blachowicz faces an opponent with a similar skill set in the coveted prospect Ankalaev.

Following a loss in his UFC debut, Ankalaev (18-1) has won nine straight despite some difficulty in finding willing opponents. This is because his 6-foot-3 frame and long reach make him difficult for opponents to find and they often are on the receiving end of his strikes at range.

In his last outing, Ankalaev earned his spot in the title conversation with a second-round stoppage of former title challenger Anthony Smith, who looked outclassed from the opening bell and hesitant to engage. The 30-year-old Russian fighter now has 10 career knockouts. You can see who wins, and with what method of victory, here.

Top UFC 282 prop bets

We'll share one of Wise's UFC 282 prop picks here: He likes the fight to go the distance (-135) between Santiago Ponzinibbio (-170) and Alex Morono (+150) in a matchup of veteran welterweights on the main card.

Although Ponzinibbio (28-6) is known as a fearsome striker, he has seen three consecutive fights go the distance and found it difficult to finish high-level opponents.

Morono (22-7-1) has gone to the scorecards in five of his last six and has a style of grappling mixed with striking volume that leads to a low finish percentage.

UFC 282 fight card, odds

Magomed Ankalaev (-260) vs. Jan Blachowicz (+220)

Paddy Pimblett (-245) vs. Jared Gordon (+205)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (-170) vs Alex Morono (+150)

Dricus du Plessis (-180) vs. Darren Till (+160)

Ilia Topuria (-140) vs. Bryce Mitchell (+120)

Joaquin Buckley (-155) vs. Chris Curtis (+135)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-165) vs. Chris Daukaus (+145)

Raul Rosas (-240) vs. Jay Perrin (+200)

Edmen Shahbazyan (-310) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (+255)

Billy Quarantillo (-170) vs. Alexander Hernandez (+150)

Erik Silva (-115) vs. TJ Brown (-105)

Vinicius Salvador (-210) vs. Daniel Da Silva (+180)

Cameron Saaiman (-310) vs. Steven Koslow (+255)