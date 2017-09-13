Jon Jones' 'B' sample comes back positive from failed drug test at UFC 214

While UFC and the United States Anti-Doping Policy continue to provide Jon Jones due process following a positive drug test at UFC 214, the case for the light-heavyweight champion's innocence took a step backward.

A spokesperson for the USADA confirmed the presence of the banned substance Turinabol, an anabolic steroid, in Jones' "B" sample. ESPN was first to report the finding Tuesday. Jones failed an in-competition test taken after the weigh-in on July 28 in Anaheim, California, one day before his knockout of Daniel Cormier in their title rematch.

"Mr. Jones 'B' sample has confirmed the 'A' sample findings," a USADA spokesperson said in a statement. "Importantly -- as previously stated -- due process should occur before drawing any conclusions about this matter."

The status of Jones, 30, as the greatest fighter in mixed martial arts history has taken a serious hit following his second failed test in one year. Jones (23-1) tested positive for banned substances clomiphene and Letrozol ahead of UFC 200 in July 2016 and was pulled from the card days before. His one-year suspension from USADA concluded just in time for his UFC 214 return.

As a repeat offender, Jones could face up to a four-year suspension. The fighter has denied knowingly taking the substance and his team has vowed to investigate how the steroid entered his system, claiming a tainted supplement might have been to blame.

Jones, who has twice been stripped of UFC titles in the past for disciplinary reasons, has yet to be stripped a third time. His win over Cormier, however, likely will be changed to a no contest.

Although Jones passed a drug test taken from blood after the fight, Turinabol does not show up in blood tests. Jones' positive test on July 28 came in the form of a urine sample. The California State Athletic Commission announced Jones passed multiple drug tests leading up to fight week.

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping told Sports Illustrated on Tuesday that Jones should no longer be allowed to compete.

"If you have a history of taking performance-enhancing drugs, there's no place for it," Bisping said. "This is a vicious sport. It's not for everybody. We're not trying to put a ball into a basket, we're trying to — you can dress it up however you want -- we're trying to beat our opponents, either into submission or knock them out. Performance-enhancing drugs have no place in this sport."